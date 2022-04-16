Braves look to get back to .500 behind Ian Anderson

After a nice win behind a strong start from Kyle Wright on Friday, the Braves will have an opportunity to get back to .500 behind Ian Anderson on Saturday.

Ian Anderson struggled in his first start of the season, as he walked while allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings. He also had a rough final outing of spring training, so here’s hoping he feels fully prepared for the season by now and can put out a solid performance for the Braves. Ian was unspectacular but pretty good last season, after a stellar debut 2020 season, but he showed out with some big playoff performances on the way to the Braves’ World Series championship. We all know how good his changeup plays off of his mid-90s fastball and his solid curve. His velocity was a tick or two down in his first start and his command just wasn’t there, so it’ll be worth keeping an eye on both of those things on Saturday.

Facing off against Anderson will be the veteran righty Nick Martinez for San Diego. Martinez has never put together a good season in the majors, but also hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 prior to his first start this season. Martinez has a career ERA/FIP/xFIP slash line of 4.73/5.32/5.18 over 420.1 innings. Aside from his spin rates being up a little bit in his first start of 2022 relative to his 2017 iteration, not much appears to have changed in his arsenal, so barring some command or sequencing improvements, you probably wouldn’t expect significantly different results. Martinez throws his low-90s four-seam fastball about half of the time, mixing in a cutter, changeup, and curveball the rest of the time. None of these pitches stand out as extremely effective, but his fastball has been the best pitch to hit off of him.

This should be a favorable pitching matchup for the Braves and a good opportunity to get back to .500 after a bunch of rotten luck and some bad performances early in the season for Atlanta.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 16, 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan