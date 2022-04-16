Braves News: Kyle Wright, Adam Duvall Clutch in Game Two Win

It was a productive night for the Braves as they picked up a 5-2 win in game 2 of the 4 game set against the Padres.

Kyle Wright stunned the Padres lineup with a record high 9 strikeouts through 5 innings. The righty gave up 5 hits and was charged with 2 runs.

Kyle Wright breakout season potential pic.twitter.com/u9pqUVKail — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 16, 2022

Following Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud singles, Adam Duvall also showed out with a ringing double in the eighth to give the Braves the lead.

The Braves then cashed in a wild pitch to take a 5-2 lead before Kenley Jansen shut down the San Diego lineup and picked up his first save in a Braves uniform.

Ian Anderson faces Nick Martinez this afternoon at 4:05 ET in hopes to give Atlanta the series lead.

Braves News:

Spencer Strider, the starting rotation, and more in the Braves Mailbag.

Podcast:

Who’s hot and who’s not? Find out in the latest episode of Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The Reds agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Sandy Leon on Friday. The 33-year-old spent his 2021 campaign with the Marlins and slashed .183/.237/.267.

Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha tested positive for COVID-19. Both are asymptomatic, however, they are subject to 10 days away from the club.

The Nationals claimed OF Josh Palacios off waivers from the Blue Jays. He was immediately optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Palacios will serve mainly as outfield depth in the minors, but could also see himself as the Nat’s fourth outfielder.

The Orioles placed LHP John Means on the 10-day IL with a strain in his forearm. Means will undergo further testing to determine if there is other damage.

The Astros placed Yordan Alvarez to the COVID-19 injured list. The outfielder has not tested positive and traveled with the team to Seattle, so he may be activated for the upcoming series.

The Tigers placed starter Casey Mize on the 10-day IL with an elbow sprain. The righty felt elbow soreness following his start against the Royals on Thursday.