April 16: Braves vs Padres

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue their four-game series against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta snapped a two-game skid Friday with a 5-2 win. Kyle Wright was sharp again allowing two runs while striking out nine over five innings. Adam Duvall provided the key hit with a two-run double in the eighth that put Atlanta ahead for good.

Ian Anderson will try to overcome a shaky first start when he takes the mound Saturday. The Padres will counter with right-hander Nick Martinez who allowed one run over five innings in his season debut against the Giants.

Saturday’s game has an early start of 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 or Bally Sports Southeast.