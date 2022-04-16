Padres vs Braves game thread

After snapping a brief two-game skid, the Atlanta Braves are back in action Saturday afternoon when they continue their series against the San Diego Padres. The Braves bounced back from a lopsided loss in the opener with a 5-2 win Friday behind another good performance by Kyle Wright. Ian Anderson will make his second start of the season Saturday and will be looking for better results this time around.

Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup for Atlanta Saturday but drops to eighth in the order. Manny Pina gets another start behind the plate and will hit ninth.

For the Padres, Austin Nola will get the start behind the plate and will be hitting second. Manny Machado, who has had a big series, slides back to the third spot in the order. Matt Beaty gets the start in right while rookie C.J. Abrams gets another start at shortstop and will hit ninth.

Putting the "day" in Saturday baseball. pic.twitter.com/wBdsgX0YgM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 16, 2022

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1 and Bally Sports South.