Braves News: Back to .500, Ian Anderson strong, more

The Braves showed everything we wanted to see on Saturday. Ian Anderson, who had struggled in his last outing of spring and his first regular season start, had a great performance. His only real blemish was a solo home run he gave up to Jurickson Profar that wasn’t even particularly well hit (.280 xBA), and he struck out 7 in 5.2 innings, only walking 1 and allowing 2 hits. The Braves bullpen was very good, with Collin McHugh, Will Smith, and Kenley Jansen breezing through Padres hitters, minus a home run given up by Smith. The offense was good pretty much all around, as the Braves hit three home runs, which they would normally get more than three runs off of, along with Manny Pina hitting a ball that was over the outfield wall, but was robbed by Trent Grisham. Oh yea, and everyone is still healthy and we could see Ronald Acuna begin his rehab assignment this week. In summary, the Braves played well in pretty much every aspect of the game on Saturday, and we hope to see more of that, along with the outcomes matching the inputs.

Braves News

The Braves won a nice complete 5-2 victory against the Padres. Read our recap here.

Braves prospect and former first rounder Jared Shuster had a fantastic start on Saturday in double-A. You’ll be able to read more about it from our crew in today’s minor league recap.

The Athletic’s David O’Brien wrote a piece about the lightning fast journey of two 2020 draftee pitchers on the Braves roster, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.

MLB News

Here is a nice list of injury updates from around the league, including Byron Buxton, Jon Gray, Jacob deGrom, and more.

JJ Cooper of Baseball America wrote about how the experimental rule changes in the minor leagues seem to have dramatically shortened games.