Bryce Elder, Braves look for first series win of the season

After a rough start to their road trip, the Atlanta Braves have put together back-to-back wins and will try to capture their first series victory of the 2022 season when they wrap up a four-game series against the San Diego padres on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Atlanta dropped the opener in lackluster fashion falling 12-1. They won the next two games behind strong pitching performances by Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson.

Bryce Elder will make his second career start in Sunday’s game. Elder was pressed into action during the opening homestand and pitched well allowing six hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He tired late and a pair of homers to Juan Soto and Josh Bell skewed his final line.

Right-hander Yu Darvish will make his third start of the season for the Padres and will be looking to bounce back from one of the worst outings of his career. Darvish held the Diamondbacks hitless for six innings, albeit with four walks in his debut start. He then failed to get out of the second inning against the Giants allowing eight hits and nine runs. The Braves have had some success against Darvish who has allowed 26 hits and 15 runs in 23 1/3 career innings against Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies began Saturday’s game with a homer and has now homered in three straight and four of his last five games. Matt Olson is 5-for-11 in the series with a double, a homer and three walks.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and is scheduled to get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 17, 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan