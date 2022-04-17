April 17: Braves vs Padres

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to secure a series win when they close out a four-game series with the San Diego Padres on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Atlanta suffered a lopsided 12-1 loss in the opener before scoring back-to-back 5-2 wins behind strong pitching performances by Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson.

They will be looking for more of the same Sunday night when Bryce Elder makes his second career start. Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Padres.

Sunday’s game will be televised nationally on ESPN and will get underway at 7:08 p.m. ET.