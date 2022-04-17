Braves vs Padres game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure their first series win of the season Sunday evening when they close out a four-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Braves fell in the opener but have since won two straight games. Bryce Elder will make his second start of the season while the Padres will go with right-hander Yu Darvish.

Ozzie Albies led off Saturday’s win with a home run and has gone deep in four of the last five games. Matt Olson has an NL best .556 on-base percentage and will hit second. Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup and will be behind the plate and hit fifth.

For the Padres, Luke Voit gets a day off with Jake Cronenworth taking over at DH. Ha-Seong Kim will be at shortstop and will hit eighth while C.J. Abrams moves over to second base and will hit ninth.

Today’s #Padres lineup:



Voit gets the day off, Abrams at second base and Wil Myers still out pic.twitter.com/OOzQuOG78L — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) April 17, 2022

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:08 p.m. ET and can be seen nationally on ESPN.