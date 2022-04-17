Ronald Acuna to begin rehab assignment Tuesday in Gwinnett

With the Braves’ offense (and outfield defense for that matter) being somewhat inconsistent to start the 2022 season, fans have been very eager for news about when Ronald Acuna Jr. will take the field for Atlanta.

Fortunately, we just got some news on that front as Justin Toscano of the AJC reported Sunday evening that Ronald Acuna will begin his rehab assignment in triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

News: Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-Gwinnett on Tuesday. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 17, 2022

Acuna is just around the corner from making his major league return after tearing his ACL last season. The organization has reportedly been targeting an early May return for their superstar, based on the rate of his recovery. The timing of this rehab assignment seems easily in line for Ronald to come back to the majors on that timeline.

Acuna’s return will be a welcome sight as the Braves’ outfield has been the weakest part of the team so far this season and adding a top 5 player in baseball to the mix obviously helps things a lot. Acuna may play some games at designated hitter early on in his return just to take it a little easier on his body as he adjusts and fully recovers. Barring a late setback, we should be only a few weeks away from seeing him hit monster homers again in the majors.