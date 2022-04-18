Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Muller Strikes Out 7

It was not the hottest of days on the farm system for the Atlanta Braves affiliates, as most of their offenses struggled and three of the four teams took losses. The Rome Braves were the exception as they dropped seven runs in the game and cruised to an easy win.

(5-7) Gwinnett Stripers 0, (8-4) Nashville Sounds 3

Box Score

Greyson Jenista, RF: 0-3, BB, .296/.367/.741

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-3, .304/.304/.435

Justin Dean, CF: 1-3, SB, .241/.313/.276

Kyle Muller, SP: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 2.87 ERA

Nolan Kingham, RP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

Despite solid performances from the Gwinnett Stripers pitching staff the offense could not provide any run support in a 3-0 loss. The Stripers bats failed to piece together any kind of rally until they trailed 2-0 the seventh inning. With one out in the inning Greyson Jenista drew a walk and Braden Shewmake was able to bloop in a base hit. With the tying run on first base Ryan Goins stepped to the plate and grounded into a double play to end the inning and snuff out the last real chance Gwinnett had in the game. Justin Dean had the best offensive day of the bunch as he singled in the third inning and stole second base to be the first of only three players to get to second base or beyond in the game for the Stripers.

Kyle Muller was pushed back from a previously scheduled Friday start to pitch today and he looked fresh with his bit of extra rest. Muller struck out the first two batters he faced in the game, then absorbed a ball that ricocheted off of his leg for a hit before striking out the final batter of the inning. He didn’t allow another hit until the fourth inning, but that inning proved to be the big one in the inning. After cruising for 3 2⁄ 3 innings he allowed a four pitch walk and the next batter crushed a two run home run to put Nashville on top for good. Muller responded by retiring the final seven batters of the game, leaving the only solid hit against him as the difference in the game. Nolan Kingham kept his scoreless streak to start the season going with two more innings of solid work and Dylan Lee allowed a meaningless solo home run in the ninth inning that tacked on insurance for the sounds.

Next Game: 4/19 @ (5-7) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp @ 7:05 PM ET

(2-7) Mississippi Braves 4, (8-1) Biloxi Shuckers 5

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 2-5, 3 RBI, .378/.410/.541

Jesse Franklin, RF: 1-4, 2B, .206/.308/.235

Jefrey Ramos, LF: 1-2, HR, BB, .211/.286/.421

Alan Rangel, SP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K, 5.40 ERA

William Woods, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 10.80 ERA

Trey Riley, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 3.00 ERA

Mississippi had their hands full all week with the Shuckers, and fell just short of a comeback in this one to drop to 2-7 on the season. The Braves got the first scoring opportunity the second inning after Hendrik Clementina doubled with one out and a walk and hit batter loaded the bases for the top of the order. Michael Harris put the first run on the board as he chopped a ground ball to the first baseman and then beat it out for an RBI infield single. Mississippi failed to capitalize further, but the offense had quite a bit of juice left in them. Jefrey Ramos ripped a solo home run in the fourth inning after Biloxi had tied it up, his first of the season. Biloxi took a 5-2 lead after five innings after scoring three in the bottom of the fifth and the Braves found themself needing to scratch together a rally again the Shuckers bullpen. They failed to get anything working in the sixth or seventh, but a leadoff single from CJ Alexander in the 8th inning sparked a rally. Trey Harris and Ramos drew walks to load the bases with two outs and Michael Harris once again was in position to do damage. This time he turned on a ball and lined a single into right field and two runners were able to score to make it 5-4. Unfortunately Mississippi couldn't tie it up, but Alexander singled with two outs in the ninth and got them one last hope. Hendrik Clementina then singled to advance pinch runner Riley Delgado to third base, but the comeback effort fell a base short as Luke Waddell grounded out to end the game.

Alan Rangel has had issues with his control in both of his starts this season, and his five walks today luckily didn’t do more damage as he allowed two runs over 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Rangel was given a lead to work with a couple of times, but after both immediately allowed the Shuckers to pull even. In the bottom of the second inning it was a two out solo home run, but in the fourth it was one of those walks that came home to roost. He walked the first batter he faced in the game and then when the runner stole second base Rangel was pulled from the game with one out. Coleman Huntley allowed a single that tied the game up before retiring the side after loading the bases to keep the game tied. Huntley got a strikeout to open the fifth inning but an error by Jalen Miller ended his outing and brought in Jake Higginbotham to relieve. Higginbotham allowed a hit to the first batter he faced and then with two outs allowed a three run home run that gave Biloxi a commanding lead in the game that they did not give back. William Woods made a strong relief appearance in the sixth, pitching a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Tyler Ferguson and Trey Riley each pitched scoreless innings to keep Mississippi in the game as their offensive efforts fell short of producing a win.

Next Game: 4/19 vs (5-4) Chattanooga Lookouts @ 7:05 PM ET

(6-3) Rome Braves 7, (4-5) Hudson Valley Renegades 3

Box Score

Cody Milligan, 2B: 2-4, 2B, BB, RBI, .417/.600/.500

Tyler Tolve, C: 2-5, .294/.333/.529

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 0-3, 2 BB, .265/.359/.324

Luis De Avila, SP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 3.38 ERA

Lisandro Santos, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0.00 ERA

Rome scored runs early and often in this one to cruise to a victory over Hudson Valley. They were heavily assisted in taking a lead by the Renegades defense as two of the first three Braves reached on errors by the shortstop to bring in the game’s first run. An Andrew Moritz leadoff double in the third inning helped to break the game open a bit as both he and Cody Milligan were able to score in the inning to make it 3-0. Leadoff extra base hits became a theme of the middle innings as Cade Bunnell’s leadoff triple in the fourth sparked another two run rally that pushed the lead out to 5-0. Tyler Tolve matched that effort with a leadoff triple of his own in the fifth inning and the Braves scored their sixth and seventh runs to open up a commanding lead.

Luis De Avila is a recent pickup from the Royals system and his second Braves start did well enough to get him 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings. This was not without drama, as De Avila frequently had runners on and was able to wiggle out of tight jams. He allowed three singles in the first inning to load the bases with one out but got consecutive strikeouts to escape the jam unharmed. He loaded the bases again in the third inning, this time with no one out, and again escaped as he got a key strikeout and then an inning-ending double play to protect a then 1-0 lead. He cruised a bit more as the Braves opened up their lead and left in the fifth with a runner on base. Ben Dum finished up that inning with no damage and went 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless in relief to take the win for the game. Alec Barger pitched the seventh inning and Hudson Valley was finally able to get something going on the offensive end though they once again weren't able to make significant impact on a bases-loaded spot. A one out error sent the inning into a bit of a tailspin as Barger allowed a double and walked two batters which loaded the bases and scored a run. With just one out in the inning Barger bore down and got a strikeout before a ground out ending the inning with minimal damage. Lisandro Santos pitched a perfect eighth inning, though he did not strike anyone out, and Dylan Spain struggled as he allowed a two run home run in the ninth inning.

Next Game: 4/19 @ (8-1) Bowling Green Hot Rods @ 7:05 PM ET

(4-5) Augusta GreenJackets 3, (5-4) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6

Box Score

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 1-4, SB, .333/.485/.500

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 1-2, BB, RBI, .344/.425/.375

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 0-3, BB, .185/.333/.444

Landon Leach, SP: 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 4.50 ERA

Ben Thomson, RP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 0.00 ERA

Augusta got all of their offensive work out of the way early and did nothing to stage a comeback after falling behind. Stephen Paolini had the hot bat on the day and he opened the scoring in the game with an RBI single in the first inning that scored Caleb Durbin. Paolini again drove in Durbin in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2 and a Brandol Mezquita sacrifice fly gave the GreenJackets the lead once again. That was all the offense the GreenJackets could muster in the game as thirteen strikeouts and an 0-9 performance with runners in scoring position outside of Paolini’s hits doomed them to a loss.

Landon Leach had a fantastic debut for the GreenJackets last week but this one was not so hot as he walked three batters and struggled to protect a couple of early leads. He was not helped a ton by his own defensive effort in the second inning when he threw a ball away to allow a run to score after a couple of singles had started the inning. A ground out then brought in the second run of the inning and gave Myrtle Beach a lead. Leach allowed three walks in the the third inning he pitched and all three came home to score as he once again blew a small early lead. Luis Vargas picked up in the fourth inning and had a much better start with three innings of work and only one unearned run allowed. Ben Thompson closed out the game with two scoreless innings and he has yet to allow a run on the season.

Next Game: 4/19 vs (2-7) Fayetteville Woodpeckers @ 7:05 PM ET