Huascar Ynoa, Braves look to get back in the win column against the Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves will begin the final stop on their current seven-game road trip when they begin a three-game series Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series is the first meeting since the 2021 NLCS that Atlanta won in six games before going on to win their first World Series championship since 1995.

Another subplot to this rivalry is that this will be the first meeting between the two clubs since Freddie Freeman left Atlanta to sign a six-year deal with the Dodgers. Additionally, Monday’s game will mark the return of Kenley Jansen to Los Angeles for the first time since signing a one-year deal with the Braves this offseason.

Huascar Ynoa will make his second start of the season for the Braves and will be looking to put a tough opener behind him. Ynoa allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs in just three innings in his debut against the Nationals. He will be working with an additional day of rest Monday after the team pushed his start back a day and had Bryce Elder start Sunday’s series finale in San Diego.

The Dodgers will counter with future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw tossed seven perfect innings and struck out 13 in his debut against the Twins. Dave Roberts elected to pull him due to his pitch count and the shortened spring. Kershaw looked as good as he has in years and it will be interesting to see if that carries over into Monday’s start against Atlanta.

First pitch for Monday’s game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 18, 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan