April 18: Braves vs Dodgers

A seven-game west coast road trip will continue for the Atlanta Braves Monday night when they begin a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Atlanta split the first four games of the trip in San Diego and will now face the Dodgers for the first time since last season’s NLCS.

Huascar Ynoa will make his second start of the season for the Braves while the Dodgers will counter with veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

First pitch Monday night is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.