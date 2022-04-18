GameThread, 4/18/2022: Braves @ Dodgers

The Braves kick off their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 10:10 pm ET. Narratives about for this series and this game, so there’s a lot to watch for, including, you know, the actual baseball game featuring two good teams.

The Braves are effectively signaling they’re now platooning Eddie Rosario with Guillermo Heredia, given this lineup:

Tonight’s starting lineup for Game 1 in LA!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/hh6njJDoK3 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 18, 2022

Also of interest is that Marcell Ozuna is once again starting at DH with Orlando Arcia taking his place in left field; Arcia had a ton of adventures in the field in San Diego, so it’s unclear whether this is a defensive win. In any case, that defensive arrangement gave the Braves a 5-2 victory over the Padres, so we’ll see what happens with the same crew but a reshuffled order that features Adam Duvall hitting fifth and Arcia ahead of both Heredia and Dansby Swanson.

The Los Angeles lineup looks like this:

Edwin Rios will make his third start of the season in a novel lineup and defensive arrangement for the 7-2 Dodgers, who come into this game having won six straight. Interestingly, the Dodgers come into this game ranked 16th in xwOBA but seventh in wOBA; they are one of only a few teams so far this year to not be underperforming their xwOBA. They have, however, allowed the lowest xwOBA and wOBA to opposing hitters, so we’ll see what happens when the second-in-xwOBA-but-11th-in-wOBA Braves come to town.