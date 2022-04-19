Braves vs Dodgers game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a two-game losing streak tonight when they continue a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves while the Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler.

Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup Tuesday and will slot in fifth behind Marcell Ozuna. Orlando Arcia draws the start against the right-hander and will be hitting eighth and playing left field.

For the Dodgers, Gavin Lux was originally in the Dodgers’ lineup for Tuesday’s game but was scratched and replaced by Cody Bellinger who will play center with Chris Taylor sliding over to left.

Make that a day off for Gavin Lux. Cody Bellinger is over the boards. pic.twitter.com/YakW6kFMYt — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) April 20, 2022

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South