Braves fall to Dodgers as Huascar Ynoa struggles again

The Braves were unable to overcome another poor start from Huascar Ynoa against a tough Dodgers lineup as they fell by a score of 7-4.

In a predictable twist, Freddie Freeman homered in his first at bat against the Braves, which was his first in a Dodger uniform.

Huascar Ynoa was not sharp for the second start in a row, and it’s fair to ask if the Braves will swap him from the rotation before his next scheduled start this weekend. He surrendered five runs on four hits and four walks, striking out four in the process. His ERA sits at 13.50.

With the score 3-0 in the fourth and Ynoa laboring, Brian Snitker opted to bring in Sean Newcomb with a fully rested bullpen. Newcomb promptly walked Freeman and gave up a bases-clearing double to Trea Turner to make it 6-0. I don’t know what else it will take for Sean to lose his spot on the roster, but then again it made little sense to carry him in the first place. This was his 144th big league appearance; what has changed?

The Braves’ bats came to life in the middle innings to chase Kershaw in the sixth. Guillermo Heredia hit a solo homer in the fifth, and Ozzie Albies hit another homer — his fourth in five games — to make it 6-2. Matt Olson singled, Austin Riley doubled, and Kershaw’s night was complete. Marcell Ozuna struck out against Brusdar Graterol on a 101mph sinker, but Adam Duvall grounded out to plate a run, and Travis d’Arnaud followed with a bloop single to make it 6-4.

Speaking of Olson - the guy is automatic right now. After logging three more hits, he’s now batting .452/.566/.714 on the season with a 252 wRC+. Even crazier? The lineup is in such a funk he’s got two (2!) RBI.

The Braves were unable to get anything going in the 7th or 8th.

Despite having Will Smith up in the bullpen, Brian Snitker inexplicably went to Jackson Stephens in the eighth, who promptly gave up a homer to Cody Bellinger to make it 7-4.

Old friend Craig Kimbrel closed things out in the 9th.

The series in Los Angeles continues on Tuesday night and the pitching matchup is a dandy with Max Fried and Walker Buehler set to take the mound.