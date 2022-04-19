Braves News: Huascar Ynoa Struggles, Freeman and Jansen Reunite with Old Teams, Plus More

Monday night was a somewhat emotional, mostly fun night of reunions for many associated with both the Dodgers and Braves.

Freddie Freeman faced his former team in the Atlanta Braves for the first time since signing with the Dodgers while Kenley Jansen had a nice homecoming with his former team since signing with the Braves.

While Jansen did not pitch last night, it was Freeman who had the memorable moment of the night, hitting a home run in his first at-bat against his former team.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of a rough night for Huascar Ynoa. For the second straight outing, Ynoa yielded an early lead to the Braves’ opponent. At this point, you have to wonder if Ynoa’s spot in the rotation could be up for grabs with Spencer Strider and other young arms potentially being better options right now. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Braves handle Ynoa’s rotation spot moving forward.

With the Braves now 5-7, improvements certainly need to happen in multiple places. The bottom of the Braves order would be a great place to see improvement in the near future.

Speaking of potential options that could get a rotation look in Atlanta soon, Kyle Muller recorded seven strikeouts on Sunday in a solid performance for the Stripers.

