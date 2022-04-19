Max Fried looks to snap Braves’ skid in Los Angeles

After a tough loss in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak when the two teams meet again Tuesday night. The Dodgers took the opener 7-4 as Atlanta’s comeback attempt fell short.

Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta and will be making his third appearance of the season. Fried allowed eight hits and five runs over 5 2/3 innings in an Opening Day loss to the Reds. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Nationals in his second outing. Fried exited that game after he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Nelson Cruz. He said that he was sore after the game, but that he fully expected to make his next start. Fried has faced the Dodgers five times in his career during the regular season and has a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings.

Right-hander Walker Buehler will take his turn for the Dodgers Tuesday night. Buehler will be making his third start of the season. He allowed two earned runs in each of his first two outings against the Rockies and the Reds.

Ozzie Albies homered again in Monday’s loss giving him five in his last seven games. Matt Olson had three more hits in Monday’s game and is 10-for-19 with three doubles and a homer on the road trip.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 19, 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports South, TBS

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan