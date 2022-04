After dropping the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to get back on track Tuesday night when they continue their road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta fell in the opener 7-4 as Huascar Ynoa failed to make it out of the fourth inning. Max Fried will make his third start of the season Tuesday while the Dodgers will counter with right-hander Walker Buehler.

First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.