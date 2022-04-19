Braves recall Touki Toussaint and Dylan Lee, designate Sean Newcomb for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced several roster moves prior to Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves recalled right-hander Touki Toussaint and left-hander Dylan Lee from Gwinnett. To make room on the active roster Atlanta optioned Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett and designated Sean Newcomb for assignment.

The Braves also announced that Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Gwinnett Stripers who are in Jacksonville to face the Jumbo Shrimp.

Newcomb allowed two hits, two walks and a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief in Monday’s loss. He has allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings this season. His spot on the roster has been in jeopardy for the last couple of seasons and seems like someone that could benefit from a fresh start.

Ynoa started Monday’s game and failed to make it out of the fourth inning allowing four hits, four walks and five runs. He has allowed 11 hits and 10 runs in 6 2/3 innings over two starts this season.

Toussaint was originally scheduled to start Tuesday’s game for Gwinnett. He has made two starts for the Stripers allowing six hits and two runs in 8 2/3 innings. Lee appeared in four games in relief allowing four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings.