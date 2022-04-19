Jacob Webb claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks

After announcing a series of roster moves earlier this afternoon, the Atlanta Braves have also announced that reliever Jacob Webb was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Catcher Chadwick Tromp cleared waivers and was outrighted to Gwinnett.

Webb and Tromp were designated for assignment on April 12 when the Braves added Bryce Elder and Jackson Stephens to the active roster. Webb has yet to pitch this season but has appeared in 78 games for Atlanta over the last three seasons while posting a 4.19 ERA and a 4.07 FIP in 76 2/3 innings.

The Braves claimed Tromp off of waivers from the Giants last season. He has appeared in four games with Gwinnett where he is 5-for-14 with a double and a home run.