Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin rehab assignment with Gwinnett Tuesday

Ronald Acuña Jr. will move a step closer to his return to the Atlanta Braves lineup when he begins a rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Acuña will lead off and play right field for the Stripers Tuesday night.

Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer will be on the mound for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on MiLB.tv.