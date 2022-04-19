Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin rehab assignment with Gwinnett Tuesday

Ronald Acuña Jr. will move a step closer to his return to the Atlanta Braves lineup when he begins a rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Acuña will lead off and play right field for the Stripers Tuesday night.
That's right, Gwinnett fans, Braden Shewmake moved into the two-hole tonight!— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 19, 2022
Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer will be on the mound for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on MiLB.tv.
