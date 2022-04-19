 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin rehab assignment with Gwinnett Tuesday

Follow along with us before the Braves take on the Dodgers

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. will move a step closer to his return to the Atlanta Braves lineup when he begins a rehab assignment with Gwinnett. Acuña will lead off and play right field for the Stripers Tuesday night.

Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer will be on the mound for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on MiLB.tv.

