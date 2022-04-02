Braves News: Jacob deGrom Scratched, Atlanta’s Outfield Situation, and More

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom is scratched from Opening Day and will miss four weeks after a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will miss Opening Day after imaging showed a stress reaction in his right scapula, sources tell ESPN. While the timetable for deGrom's return is unclear, he's expected to miss a significant amount of time to start 2022. Story soon at ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2022

Although the news of his injury is unfortunate, there was no damage to his muscles, tendons, or ligaments. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that these injuries are healed by rest, so all eyes are on the rest of the Mets rotation as deGrom recovers.

Braves News:

Everything you should know about the Braves outfield before and after Ronald Acuña’s return in Battery Power TV.

How are MLB fans reacting to the league’s new rules?

Max Fried had a tough day on the mound in an 8-7 loss to the Twins.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk predicts that the Braves will have a top 10 payroll.

MLB News:

RHP Craig Kimbrel is headed to the Dodgers in exchange for OF AJ Pollock. With Kenley Jansen in Atlanta, Kimbrel steps in as LA’s closer.

Umpires will now use on-field microphones to reveal the verdict on replay review decisions.

The Diamondbacks extended RHP Merrill Kelly through the 2024 season. The 33-year-old made 27 starts for the Dbacks last season.

Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo received an extension through the 2023 season. Montoyo is entering his fourth season as the Blue Jays manager.

Cubs LHP Wade Miley will start the season on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his throwing elbow. There is no timetable for his return.

The White Sox and RHP Lucas Giolito avoided arbitration after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $7.45M. Last season, Giolito tossed a career-high 178.2 innings and posted a 3.53 ERA.