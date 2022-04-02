Braves at Yankees Spring Training Game Thread

The shortened Grapefruit League slate is winding down, and the Braves will spend their afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, squaring off against the Yankees.

Spencer Strider, who is still in the running for some kind of roster spot, will draw the start against Luis Severino. The Braves will start a mix of regulars and backups, which is kind of interesting since this is a road game — I guess Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Adam Duvall didn’t mind having to travel.

The Yankees have a much more regular-laden lineup, and hey, old pal Josh Donaldson is hitting leadoff for the Bombers.

Sevy Saturday comin' up ☀️ pic.twitter.com/I7S2d8EFxK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2022

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms in Tampa in the afternoon, so this game might be affected, if not cancelled outright. Stay tuned.

Game Date/Time: Saturday, April 2, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Florida

TV: YES (no local Braves broadcast)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan