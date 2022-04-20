Braves MiLB recap: Ronald Acuña...is...back

There could have been four no-hitters pitched on the Atlanta Braves farm on Tuesday night (spoiler alert: there weren’t), and it wouldn’t have mattered. For the first time in 284 days, Ronald Acuña Jr. was in a lineup and all was right in the baseball world.

Here’s your look at Tuesday night in the Braves minor leagues.

(5-8) Gwinnett Stripers 0, (6-7) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2

Box score

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF: 1-for-3, 1 2B

Braden Shewmake, SS: 0-for-4, 4 K

Travis Demeritte, LF: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Connor Johnstone, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Connor Johnstone pitched well, but we all know what the story was in Jacksonville. Ronald Acuña Jr. played a baseball game, and he played it well. He made hard contact in all three at-bats, and when he flew out to centerfield in his first at-bat, the Jacksonville crowd made quite a bit of noise. He roped a double in his second at-bat and grounded out sharply in his final plate appearance. Acuña, who drew the start in rightfield, showed little ill-effects of the injury, covering a little bit of ground to track down a lazy fly ball.

Ronald Acuña destroys a ball off the top of the wall the other way and flexes after strolling in for a double pic.twitter.com/9oA2wXoCZF — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 19, 2022

Connor Johnstone pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking two. Seth Elledge came on in the sixth and immediately gave up two runs to put Gwinnett in the hole. It was all Jacksonville needed. Brandyn Sittinger pitched two scoreless to close it out on a night when Gwinnett only mustered three hits.

(3-7) Mississippi Braves 5, (5-5) Chattanooga Lookouts 3

Box score

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

Jesse Franklin V, RF: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Riley Delgado, 3B: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 4.2 IP, 4 H. 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

The night began with Michael Harris II getting his 2021 gold glove. The night ended in a 5-3 victory for the M-Braves thanks to a sixth-inning, two-RBI double from the gold-glove winner. The Braves’ top prospect has now hit in every one of his 10 games this year for a .366 average and has five RBIs in his last two games. Riley Delgado had a nice night in the field and at the plate, posting a multihit game, as did Drew Lugbauer.

Freddy Tarnok was a bit erratic in his command but his stuff is still so exciting. He got himself in and out of trouble with timely strikeouts, notching a season-high six, but couldn’t escape a two-run fourth that was his “worst” inning. He did land 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes, but he worked some deep counts and wasn’t as efficient as he has shown to be. Troy Bacon came on in relief and despite allowing a run, picked up the win. Odalvi Javier pitched 1.1 innings of no-hit, shutout baseball and Justin Maese picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless, three-strikeout ninth.

(6-4) Rome Braves 4, (9-1) Bowling Green Hot Rods 5

Box score

Cody Milligan, CF: 1-for-5, 2 K

Vaughn Grisson, SS: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Tyler Tolve, C: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 K

Roddery Munoz, SP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 3 K

Roddery Munoz came out firing, going perfect through his first two innings. He fires the ball over the plate and works incredibly fast. It’s almost as if the opposing hitter doesn’t even get to reset from the previous pitch before another is on its way. He needed just 17 pitches to get through two, but then the Hot Rods’ lineup did what it does in a four-run third. Davis Schwab and Martin Van Buren combined for four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking two. Both have ERA’s of 0.00 on the year.

Trailing 4-1, Rome came storming back with three runs in the fifth on RBIs from Drew Campbell, Tyler Tolve and Cade Bunnell. Thanks to that crafty bullpen work, it remained tied until Austin Smith allowed the walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth.

(5-5) Augusta GreenJackets 8, (2-8) Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6

Box score

Stephen Paolini, LF: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 0-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1K

Brandol Mexquita, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Tyler Owens, SP: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Tyler Owens, coming off a very strong start in his 2022 debut, struggled to escape the second. Despite locating the ball pretty well, he was just hit hard, with a two-run home run doing most of the damage. Estarlin Rodriguez followed allowing two more runs, but former DII alum James Acuna continued his scorelss start to the season. Acuna pitched two innings allowing one hit and striking out three to pick up his first win of the year. He’s now made three appearances, and has nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings. Rob Griswold picked up his first save.

It was a five-run fourth inning that did most of the damage and helped the GreenJackets pull off the come-from-behind win. Stephen Paolini — one of three GreenJackets with a multi-hit night — doubled in Brandol Mezquita to get the scoring started. Caleb Durbin had a bases-loaded double, scoring Paolini, Brandon Parker and Mahki Backstrom. Durbin is off to a hot start and has eight hits and six RBIs on his little five-game hitting streak. Mezquita is also off to an impressive start, now hitting .371 in the early going with eight RBI on the year.