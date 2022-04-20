Max Fried superb as Braves defeat Dodgers, 3-1

Baseball is a funny game.

Last night, Freddie Freeman, who spent his entire career in Atlanta, homered in his first at bat against the Braves.

And tonight, Kenley Jansen, who spent his entire career in Los Angeles, got Freddie to fly out for the final out of a 3-1 victory as the Braves evened the series in Los Angeles.

Max Fried was, in a word, superb. He took a perfect game into the sixth inning. He allowed just two hits, one of which was an infield single. He did not walk anyone, and he struck out eight. After two iffy starts to begin the year, the Braves’ ace emerged. He owns the best FIP in baseball at 1.54 through three starts.

Atlanta struck first this evening as Travis d’Arnaud launched a no-doubter in the second off Walker Buehler. It was the 14th solo homer the club has hit in a row.

Red-hot Orlando Arcia drove a ball to right-center for a double to plate Eddie Rosario in the fourth. In the fifth, Austin Riley’s excuse-me’d a baseball into right field to make it 3-0.

In the eighth, the Dodgers stole a run off Tyler Matzek. A one-out walk to Chris Taylor was followed by a rare two-base wild pitch, and then a groundout plated the first run of the game for LA. Matzek closed out the frame to keep it at 3-1.

Despite a plethora of baserunners in the late innings, the Braves were unable to capitalize. They finished the night with 12 hits and a walk, but left eight runners on base and were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Jansen closed out the ninth with a perfect frame.

The Braves and Dodgers wrap up the series on Wednesday afternoon as Charlie Morton takes the mound against Tony Gonsolin. First pitch at 3:10pm ET.