Braves News: Max Fried Deals, Ronnie Returns, and More

Tuesday night’s matchup versus the Dodgers yielded a 3-1 Braves win to improve to 6-7 on the season. Max Fried stunned the LA lineup, staying perfect through 5 frames. His night ended after tossing 7 innings of two-hit ball, striking out 8 Dodgers.

All eight Max Fried strikeouts tonight pic.twitter.com/OoVBWpzQts — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 20, 2022

Travis d’Arnaud, Orlando Arcia, and Austin Riley each collected RBIs. Arcia had a huge night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a single and two doubles.

The Braves look to ride this momentum into game 3 as Charlie Morton returns to the mound against righty Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is set for 3:10 ET.

Braves News:

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. In his first professional game in 284 days, Acuña Jr. smacked a double off the wall.

Rehabbing @Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is all smiles after this double off the wall for @GoStripers! pic.twitter.com/ZeMNpe0n2U — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 19, 2022

The Braves recalled RHP Touki Toussaint and lefty Dylan Lee from Gwinnett on Tuesday. In corresponding moves, Atlanta optioned Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett and designated Sean Newcomb for assignment.

After being designated for assignment on April 12, catcher Chadwick Tromp cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Podcasts:

Braden Shewmake’s return to Gwinnett, Michael Harris, and more in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The Phillies acquired OF Dustin Peterson from the Brewers on Tuesday and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Last season, he slashed .271/.347/.416 with the Brewers’ highest affiliate.

Jacob deGrom to undergo an MRI next Monday to follow up with his right shoulder. deGrom has yet to throw an inning for the Mets after suffering a stress reaction on April 1.

The Red Sox placed catcher Christian Vazquez and INF Jonathan Arauz on the COVID list. It has not been announced if they have received a positive test. However, after this move, Connor Wong is the only catcher left on Boston’s active roster.

The Diamondbacks claimed RHP Jacob Webb off of waivers from the Braves. Since making his debut in 2019, Webb has tossed 76.2 innings of 2.47 ERA ball.

The Reds placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL. India suffered a right hamstring strain and Moustakas strained his right bicep.

The Rockies and LHP Kyle Freeland agreed to a five-year extension with a $64.5M guarantee. The soon-to-be 29-year-old posted a 4.33 ERA in 2021.