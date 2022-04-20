April 20: Braves vs Dodgers

Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will close out a seven-game road trip Wednesday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are 3-3 on the trip and have a chance to score a rare series win at Dodger Stadium after Tuesday’s 3-1 win. Max Fried turned in a spectacular performance allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings to snap a two-game skid for Atlanta.

Morton will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out. The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.