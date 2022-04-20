 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves place Austin Riley on paternity list, recall Travis Demeritte

Travis Demeritte will see his first major league action since 2020 when he was with the Tigers.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v. San Diego Padres Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced prior to Wednesday’s game that they have placed third baseman Austin Riley on the paternity list and recalled Travis Demeritte from Gwinnett.

Demeritte returns to a major league roster for the first time since 2020 when he appeared in 18 games with the Detroit Tigers. He has appeared in 12 games with Gwinnett this season and is off to a good start at the plate hitting .283/.365/.630 with six doubles, two triples and two home runs.

Riley had a run-scoring single in Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers. He is hitting .292/.404/.500 with two homers and a 160 wRC+ in 13 games this season.

