Braves place Austin Riley on paternity list, recall Travis Demeritte

The Atlanta Braves announced prior to Wednesday’s game that they have placed third baseman Austin Riley on the paternity list and recalled Travis Demeritte from Gwinnett.

The #Braves today placed INF Austin Riley on the paternity list and recalled INF Travis Demeritte from Triple-A Gwinnett. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 20, 2022

Demeritte returns to a major league roster for the first time since 2020 when he appeared in 18 games with the Detroit Tigers. He has appeared in 12 games with Gwinnett this season and is off to a good start at the plate hitting .283/.365/.630 with six doubles, two triples and two home runs.

Riley had a run-scoring single in Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers. He is hitting .292/.404/.500 with two homers and a 160 wRC+ in 13 games this season.