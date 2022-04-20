GameThread 4/20/2022: Braves @ Dodgers

It’s pre-off day, getaway day action in Los Angeles today, as the Braves take on the Dodgers. Having snapped L.A.’s seven-game winning streak, the Braves can get back to .500 and set their sights on the top of the division (rather than just a breakeven record) with a victory behind Charlie Morton.
With Austin Riley off doing new dad things, Orlando Arcia starts at third, while Adam Duvall slides up into the cleanup spot.
Here's how the #Braves will line up for this afternoon's series finale in LA!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/6zHwyjsdxN— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 20, 2022
Alex Dickerson has apparently been banished into the rolling hills of “you underperformed xwOBA for too long”-land, as Guillermo Heredia starts in right field even with Arcia’s shift to third, given that Marcell Ozuna remains the DH.
The Dodgers are rolling out a bunch of familiar faces, with Edwin Rios, who started at DH in Monday’s game, back in there again and hitting ninth.
#Dodgers lineup vs. Braves pic.twitter.com/ERrmJ6gA1d— Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) April 20, 2022
Gavin Lux will ride the bench today as Los Angeles starts an outfield of Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, and Mookie Betts.
Please imagine a wicked guitar solo blaring in your environs as you peruse this Statcast graphic.
Orlando Arcia has a .464 xwOBA, which is a phrase that seems like it’ll summon an eldritch ghoul upon us all if I have to type it more than once.
