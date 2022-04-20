GameThread 4/20/2022: Braves @ Dodgers

It’s pre-off day, getaway day action in Los Angeles today, as the Braves take on the Dodgers. Having snapped L.A.’s seven-game winning streak, the Braves can get back to .500 and set their sights on the top of the division (rather than just a breakeven record) with a victory behind Charlie Morton.

With Austin Riley off doing new dad things, Orlando Arcia starts at third, while Adam Duvall slides up into the cleanup spot.

Here's how the #Braves will line up for this afternoon's series finale in LA!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/6zHwyjsdxN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 20, 2022

Alex Dickerson has apparently been banished into the rolling hills of “you underperformed xwOBA for too long”-land, as Guillermo Heredia starts in right field even with Arcia’s shift to third, given that Marcell Ozuna remains the DH.

The Dodgers are rolling out a bunch of familiar faces, with Edwin Rios, who started at DH in Monday’s game, back in there again and hitting ninth.

Gavin Lux will ride the bench today as Los Angeles starts an outfield of Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, and Mookie Betts.

Please imagine a wicked guitar solo blaring in your environs as you peruse this Statcast graphic.

Orlando Arcia has a .464 xwOBA, which is a phrase that seems like it’ll summon an eldritch ghoul upon us all if I have to type it more than once.