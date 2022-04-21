This Day in Braves History: Atlanta beats Cincinnati for thirteenth straight victory to begin season

Braves Franchise History

1971: Willie Stargell belts three home runs for the second time in 11 days against the Braves. Stargell set a since broken record for most home runs in April with eleven.

1982- Lucky 13! The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for thirteenth straight victory to begin season.

1987: The Milwaukee Brewers 13 game winning streak snapped in a 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The 13-game winning streak by Brewers tied a record set by Atlanta Braves five seasons earlier.

2002: Atlanta Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal hit tree triples in 4-2 win over the Florida Marlins. It tied the modern Major League record for most triples in a game.

2006: John Smoltz and Braves get roughed up by Alfonso Soriano as he blasts three home runs and career-high five RBI in 7-3 loss to Nationals.

MLB History

2009: New York Yankees duo pitcher Andy Pettitte and closer Mariano Rivera combined for the 5-3 win over the Oakland A’s. it was the 57th time that Rivera saved a Pettitte win. This would tie the A’S duo of Bob Welch and Dennis Eckersley for most combo wins/Saves by two players in MLB History.

2016: Chicago Cubs right hander Jake Arrieta throws first no hitter of the season 16-0 over the Cincinnati Reds. It’s the highest scoring no hitter since Pud Galvin won one by a score of 18-0 back on August 4, 1884.

2019: Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo finally hits sacrifice fly ending a weird streak. Gallo had gone 1,145 at-bats in his career without recording a sac fly, the longest such streak since it was introduced as an official stat in 1954. Only in baseball do you see things like that!