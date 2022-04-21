 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta beats Cincinnati for thirteenth straight victory to begin season

Lucky 13 Braves win a record 13 in row to start 1982

By CassMac07
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1971: Willie Stargell belts three home runs for the second time in 11 days against the Braves. Stargell set a since broken record for most home runs in April with eleven.

1982- Lucky 13! The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for thirteenth straight victory to begin season.

1987: The Milwaukee Brewers 13 game winning streak snapped in a 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The 13-game winning streak by Brewers tied a record set by Atlanta Braves five seasons earlier.

2002: Atlanta Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal hit tree triples in 4-2 win over the Florida Marlins. It tied the modern Major League record for most triples in a game.

2006: John Smoltz and Braves get roughed up by Alfonso Soriano as he blasts three home runs and career-high five RBI in 7-3 loss to Nationals.

MLB History

2009: New York Yankees duo pitcher Andy Pettitte and closer Mariano Rivera combined for the 5-3 win over the Oakland A’s. it was the 57th time that Rivera saved a Pettitte win. This would tie the A’S duo of Bob Welch and Dennis Eckersley for most combo wins/Saves by two players in MLB History.

2016: Chicago Cubs right hander Jake Arrieta throws first no hitter of the season 16-0 over the Cincinnati Reds. It’s the highest scoring no hitter since Pud Galvin won one by a score of 18-0 back on August 4, 1884.

2019: Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo finally hits sacrifice fly ending a weird streak. Gallo had gone 1,145 at-bats in his career without recording a sac fly, the longest such streak since it was introduced as an official stat in 1954. Only in baseball do you see things like that!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...