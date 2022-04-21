Braves News: Sean Newcomb traded for Jesse Chavez, Series loss in LA, more

The Braves ended their west coast road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers in a game that the Braves were both outplayed and unlucky. Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna doubled consecutively in the ninth for Atlanta’s only run. The loss cemented the Braves’ record for the road trip at 3-4. This is honestly a fine result for a west coast road trip, which is always tough, especially against two tough opponents while still missing Acuna for the whole trip and also missing Austin Riley today. Acuna walked and stole a base today in triple-A, by the way.

On the transaction side of things, Sean Newcomb, who was DFA’d Tuesday , was traded to the Chicago Cubs for Jesse Chavez and cash considerations. Honestly this is pretty fantastic to get a functional (although old) reliever and cash for a guy that the Braves DFA’d and who hasn’t really been able to figure out how to be consistently good since 2018. Chavez had a 2.14/3.08/2.01/3.69 ERA/xERA/FIP/xFIP slash line last season for the Braves and was a part of their World Series winning run.

Now let’s all have a nice calm off-day as the Braves are in a suboptimal but fine overall position very early in the season, have been playing pretty well, and have one of the best players in baseball coming back soon.

Braves News

Austin Riley was placed on the paternity list for the birth of his first child. We all wish Austin and his family the best on this happy occasion. Travis Demeritte replaced him on the active roster.

Here is the article on Sean Newcomb being traded for Jesse Chavez and cash.

MLB News

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote one of his 20 questions articles (PAYWALL) about what might be happening to cause the cratered home run rates league-wide, and early season assessments of players and transactions.

Shohei Ohtani did maximum Shohei Ohtani things on Wednesday night, starring both on the mound, flirting with a perfect game, and at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and a walk.

The Rangers ended their defensive first inning with a triple play.

Here is Wednesday’s injury update on the likes of George Springer, Byron Buxton, Mike Trout, and more.