Starting Nine: Matt Olson and the Greatest Aprils Ever; Max Fried’s big-game resume

At least that’s over with.

Well, that is until the Dodgers head to Truist Park for a late-June series, which will include Freddie Freeman getting his World Series ring and playing in front of an Atlanta crowd as a visitor for the first time. But for at least the next two months — hopefully, fingers tightly crossed — things concerning the erstwhile No. 5 can be put to rest, after the Braves watched their former first baseman homer twice against them during the three-game series in Los Angeles.

The Braves went 3-4 in their west coast road trip, and now comes the first day off of the season for the defending champs.

So, sit back, relax and let’s dive into Matt Olson’s ridiculous April, the struggles of Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson and the Ronald Acuña Jr. waiting game here in the Starting Nine.

1. Matt Olson and the Greatest Aprils Ever

Welcome to Mattlanta. Break out the Welcome Matt. Whatever Matt Olson-inspired pun you’re throwing out there, they’re warranted.

The Braves’ new first baseman ranks second overall in average (.400), fourth in wRC+ (227) and wOBA (.505) and is fifth in OPS (1.156).

No player has been on base more than Olson’s 32 times, and he’s in the 95th percentile or higher in average exit velocity (94.7 mph), max exit velocity (113 mph), expected wOBA (.456) and expected average (.364), all while posting a walk rate (19.4) that’s in the 96th percentile.

Whatever expectations anyone had for the Parkview product in his first month with the Braves, he’s surpassed them, and is trending toward what would be one of the greatest Aprils in franchise history.

Olson’s current wRC+ of 227 is the highest of any Braves player since 2002 — which is far back as FanGraphs’ monthly advanced metrics go — beating out Freddie Freeman’s 219 wRC+ from 2017 and his wOBA (.505) is second only to Freeman’s (.514) from that season and Olson’s .400 average is just behind Chipper Jones’ Braves first-month high of .410 in 2008. He currently has a 1.156 OPS, which would be the fifth highest for the Braves in the expansion era, behind Dale Murphy’s 1.324 in 1985, Freeman’s 1.283 in 2017, Rico Carty’s 1.282 in 1970 and Chipper’s 1.200 in 2005.

There’s a strong chance Olson doesn’t slow down over the month’s final eight games. He has a career 1.003 OPS against current Cubs pitchers and vs. the Rangers, his old American League West rival, has a .954 OPS.

2. Max Fried, big-game pitcher

When the competition ratchets up, so does Max Fried.

Carrying a 5.73 ERA after outings against the Reds and Nationals, the left-hander responded with a gem against the Dodgers, throwing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. From a Game Score standpoint, it was the fourth best start of his career on a list topped by the 85 he spun last September against the Padres.

His performance in the National League Championship Series rematch was also a clear reminder that, above all, Fried is a big-game pitcher.

Last season, he had a 3.78 ERA and allowed a .251 average against teams with losing records compared to a 1.99 ERA and .189 average when taking on teams with winning records. Fried’s ERA in those games vs. teams above .500 was seventh overall, 0.80 ahead of NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and 1.23 better than the AL winner, Robbie Ray.

Take it back to the start of 2020 and Fried has the best ERA vs. winning teams at 1.78, ahead of two of the best arms of this generation in Jacob deGrom (1.80) and Max Scherzer (2.28).

It’s ace level and will be more so if Fried can keep the pedal down against losing teams.

3. Swanson’s striking out, but that’s just part of the problem

If you haven’t noticed, Dansby Swanson is striking out. A lot. Like a lot, a lot.

The shortstop has fanned a league-high 22 times in 53 plate appearances and is third with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate. Dating back to last season, Swanson has the longest active streak in the majors at 17 straight games, and as ESPN showed during Sunday night’s telecast, he is the first player to strike out in each of his first 10 games for three straight seasons since 1913.

It’s currently the fifth-longest strikeout streak for a Braves position player, a list topped by B.J. Upton, who fanned in 22 straight in 2014. While two of the four streaks ahead of Swanson belong to Ronald Acuña Jr. — he has runs of 21 in 2019 and 18 in 2020-21 — during that 22-gamer, Acuña hit .330 with a 1.094 OPS and 10 homers and posted a .709 OPS in his 18-game streak. Even in Upton’s record strikeout run he had a .672 OPS.

Swanson has a .393 OPS during this run of strikeouts, with no homers and a .125 average. No Braves position player since 1901 who has struck out in 14 or more games has posted a lower OPS during that run that what Swanson has posted.

He’s having his biggest issue with breaking balls, hitting just .056 with a 51.4 percent whiff rate, and hitting .148 on fastballs with a 35.4 percent whiff rate. Even when Swanson is making contact he’s producing an average exit velocity of 87.1 mph, his lowest since 2017 and he has a career-low hard-hit rate of 29.6 percent.

That’s how bad it’s been coming off his best 162-game season

"He feels actually that he's better than what he was."@ronaldacunajr24 spoke after tonight's rehab assignment for the @GoStripers. pic.twitter.com/So4fsl0xPX — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 20, 2022

4. Will the wait for Acuña’s return be shorter than expected?

Good luck keeping Ronald Acuña Jr. out until next month.

After tweeting out the foreboding image of King Kong, Acuña made his first rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Gwinnett and went 1-for-3 with a double off the wall, then followed that with a walk in a 0-for-3 day Wednesday.

“First three months I was worried I wouldn’t be the same player,” he said Tuesday. “Now, I think I’m better than I was.”

The expectation has been that he’ll make his return during an eight-game homestand in May that begins May 6 against the Brewers and includes the Red Sox and Padres. But after starting in right field, Acuña was the DH on Wednesday.

With a discussed plan of splitting time between playing in the field and sharing the designated hitter spot with Marcell Ozuna, Acuña’s early workload seems to bode well for his being back in the Braves lineup sooner than expected.

It goes without saying that the defending champs will benefit, especially at DH position.

Atlanta is tied for 26th in fWAR (minus-0.2) and 28th in OPS (.414) and have yet to hit a home run with Orlando Arcia and Alex Dickerson getting the brunt of the plate appearances.

5. So long, Sean Newcomb

The last vestige of the Andrelton Simmons deal is gone, with the Braves designating Sean Newcomb for assignment Tuesday and then shipping him to the Cubs a day later for Jesse Chavez.

It’s the end of a muddled chapter of Newcomb’s career, for sure. He arrived in the system in November 2015 and entered the 2016 season as a top 100 prospects — behind Dansby Swanson and ahead of Ozzie Albies in the Braves’ then-heralded system — and exited with a 6.71 ERA since 2020.

The highlight of his time in an Atlanta uniform was followed by one of the lowest, as he nearly no-hit the Dodgers — against whom he threw what is likely his last inning for the Braves — on July 29, 2018, then had to apologize for old offensive tweets from his teenage years.

Fair or not, Newcomb will be remembered as the centerpiece of what stands to be one of the worst deals in Braves history (always beaten out, as any deal is, by the Hector Olivera deal).

While Simmons accumulated 13.0 fWAR from 2016-18, Newcomb’s height was as 1.9 fWAR 2019 when he threw 164 innings with a 3.16 ERA. A year later, he was out of the rotation and made just eight starts over the last four seasons.

The operating procedure during the John Coppolella/John Hart reign was to accumulate as many top arms as possible and hope that, maybe, a few hit. Fried did, along with Ian Anderson and Mike Soroka (when healthy), but Newcomb is going down as a major miss amid the rebuild.

6. Will Huascar Ynoa ever be the same?

Along with DFA’ing Newcomb, Huascar Ynoa was demoted to Triple-A, where the Braves have to be hoping he can return to some semblance of the pitcher that dominated last April.

Since breaking his hand May 16 — after a start against the Brewers in which he allowed five runs on nine hits — Ynoa has posted a 6.11 ERA over 11 starts with a .784 OPS against and a .336 wOBA and the slider — his biggest weapon — has largely failed him.

Last April, Ynoa’s slider ranked eighth with 4.1 wSL (runs saved using that pitch), ahead of the likes of Zack Wheeler and Gerrit Cole. From Ynoa’s August return on, he was tied for 37th with the pitch (1.8) and the slider has been a negative pitch (-2.2) for the right-hander so far in 2022. Opponents are also hitting .333 against it, compared to .208 a year ago, despite a spin rate (2,449 rpm) that’s a tick up from a year ago (2,425).

At just 23, it’s clear that if Ynoa is going to stick in the rotation that the arsenal needs to evolve. He was throwing more sinkers (11.6 percent) and changeups (10.9) than he had during any of the previous three seasons. That changeup may be the pitch worth watching as he spends time in Gwinnett.

Among the 16 he threw in his two starts, no one had a hit on them, and it resulted in a .133 average a year ago over 103 offerings. If Ynoa is ever going to make his 2021 run the norm, building on that pitch could end up being a reason why.

Travis d'Arnaud launch mode against Walker Buehler pic.twitter.com/jtPpyVdbvj — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 20, 2022

7. Going deep, but doing it alone

It was Ozzie Albies and Guillermo Heredia on Monday; Travis d’Arnaud on Tuesday, all continuing a trend for these Braves. They’re tied for the MLB lead with 16 home runs, but those long balls aren’t always paying off on the scoreboard.

Austin Riley’s shot against the Reds on Opening Day is the only homer the Braves have hit with a man on, and in all they’ve scored 17 runs off the homer. By comparison, the Angels and Blue Jays have also hit 16 homers, with the former getting 23 runs off of them, and the latter generating 24. Among teams with 12 or more homers, no one has fewer RBI off of them than the Braves.

Since 1974, the highest rate of one-run homers came from the 1998 Expos at 72.1 percent. That 70 percent threshold was also surpassed by the 1980 Astros (72 percent) and that’s it. Having 93.75 percent of their homers being of the one-run variety isn’t likely to continue, but it underscores the Braves are currently struggling with men on, with a .304 wOBA that’s 19th overall.

8. Eddie Rosario’s wakeup call?

The season’s first month has rarely been Eddie Rosario’s finest, with a career .661 that ranks as his worst.

Once in his five previous March/Aprils has he posted an OPS over .660, that coming in 2019 when he sprinted out to an .886 OPS behind 16 extra-base hits, 11 of which were home runs.

He may be a historically slow starter but coming off one of the greatest NLCS performances in history and inking a two-year, $18 million deal what’s unfolded is neither what Rosario nor the Braves had in mind.

Tuesday, he ended a streak of 22 plate appearances without a hit when he doubled off Brusdar Graterol, and in Wednesday’s finale against the Dodgers he drew a second-inning walk, his second in the last seven games. Take some solace in his expected batting average of .177 being 96 points higher than his actual average, but Rosario has never had a lower OPS (.299) through his first 12 games.

On a positive note, again facing off with the Dodgers — whom he feasted on in the postseason — Rosario had hits in back-to-back games, with that double off Graterol representing his first extra-base hit of the season.

Maybe it’s the beginning of a turnaround with May approaching. In each of the past three Mays, Rosario has had an OPS no lower than .810, including 1.004 in 2018.

If you are scrolling through the timeline right now, do yourself a favor and watch this video.@Big_Popaa gets his second outfield assist in two innings tonight in Jacksonville, despite throwing this one from Georgia. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/LoBFAuxRbZ — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) April 20, 2022

9. Who else is watching Justin Dean’s throw on repeat?

At least one scouting service has Justin Dean’s arm graded out at a 45 on the 20-80 scale. It’s clearly time to rethink that.

The throw — which you’ve surely already seen countless times but should watch a few more — conjured thoughts of Bo Jackson, as Dean uncorked a laser from the right-field corner to nail the Jumbo Shrimp’s Joe Dunand at third as he attempted to tag up from second Tuesday night.

The 17th-round pick in 2018, who isn’t in the top latest top 30 players in the system per MLB Pipeline, covered roughly 300 feet on the throw. This breakdown of some of the great throws of the past is a few years old, but it puts Dean’s bullet into perspective.

While the author was unable to look at Dave Parker’s 1979 toss in the All-Star Game and Bo Jackson nabbing Harold Reynolds in 1993 due to technological limitations, this piece does give us a good indication of just how much ground Dean comparatively covered on Tuesday’s toss.

With the projected distance from Dean, it puts it on par with Yoenis Cespedes’ 2014 strike to nail Howie Kendrick at the plate, and further than Yasiel Puig (2013) and Ichiro Suzuki (2001).

It’s going to be hard for anyone, majors or minors, to top what we just saw from Dean just a few days into the 2022 season.