Atlanta Braves MiLB open thread

The Atlanta Braves are enjoying their first off day of the 2022 season Thursday, but all four of their full-season minor league affiliates will be in action. Most notably is Gwinnett where Ronald Acuña Jr. is currently on a rehab assignment. Acuña started in right field Tuesday and was at DH Wednesday and it is unknown as of this writing whether he will be in the lineup Thursday or not.

Jasseel De La Cruz, AJ Smith-Shawver, Andrew Hoffman and Darius Vines are all scheduled to start Thursday night across the system. All of the games are available via MiLB.tv($).

Braves MiLB Schedule | Thursday, April 21

7:05 p.m. ET - Gwinnett vs Jacksonville

GWN - Jasseel De La Cruz

JAX - Jeff Lindgren

7:05 p.m. ET - Fayetteville vs Augusta

FAY - TBD

AUG - AJ Smith-Shawver

7:35 p.m. ET - Rome vs Bowling Green

ROM - Andrew Hoffman

BG - TBD

7:35 p.m. ET - Chattanooga vs Mississippi

CHA - TBD

MIS - Darius Vines