Braves option Touki Toussaint and Dylan Lee back to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves will enjoy a much-needed off day Thursday, but they did announce a pair of roster moves. The team optioned pitchers Touki Toussaint and Dylan Lee back to Gwinnett following Wednesday’s loss in Los Angeles. Both were added to the major league roster Tuesday, but did not appear in a game.

The Braves haven’t announced corresponding moves, but one spot will likely be filled by Jesse Chavez whom the team acquired in a trade with the Cubs Wednesday night. Austin Riley was placed on the paternity list Wednesday with Travis Demeritte taking his place on the roster. It is possible that Riley takes that spot and they go with 15 pitchers for the homestand.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is also nearing a return, but it would seem unlikely that they would bring him back to the active roster after just three games into a rehab assignment.