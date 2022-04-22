This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz records his 3,000th strikeout

Braves Franchise History

1966: Welcome to the A! The Braves win their first game in Atlanta beat New York Mets 8-4.

1982: The Braves’ 13-game winning streak is snapped in a nail biter 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2009: Mr 3000! Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz becomes a member of the exclusive club as he fans Felipe Lopez of the Washington Nationals for his 3000th strikeout. It came on his signature pitch, a 2-2 split. He was the sixth fastest to the milestone in terms of innings pitched and 16th pitcher in Major League History to reach that mark.

2014: The Braves and Marlins took part in an epic pitchers’ duel between Jose Fernandez and Alex Wood! The two hurlers combined for 28 strikeouts and no walks setting a record for most Ks without a walk since 1900. Wood would be the unlucky loser 1-0 on a Casey McGehee single, but had 11 strikeouts in seven innings while Fernandez fanned 14 in eight innings.

MLB History

1876: The 1st ever National league is played the Boston Red Caps beat Philadelphia A’s 6-5.

1914: Babe Ruth starts for the first time on the mound tosses six shoutout for the Baltimore Orioles over the Buffalo Bisons at age 19. He faced his future manager Joe McCarthy as they will reunite 17 years later with Yankees. Ruth also collected two hits and the plate the first line of the legend was written.