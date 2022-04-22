Braves News: Atlanta set for three-game series with Marlins, roster moves and more

After a disappointing trip out West, the Braves return to Truist Park tonight for a three game series with the Marlins. In 2021, Atlanta took 11 of 19 games against Miami.

The Braves are chasing their seventh win of the 2022 campaign with Kyle Wright on the hill for game one. Wright had an impressive last outing, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs against the Padres. He struck out 9 through 5 frames.

Ian Anderson gets the nod for game two, who had a shaky 2021 against the Marlins. In three starts, he allowed 17 hits, 11 walks, and 9 runs in just 12.1 innings.

The Braves are turning to Bryce Elder for the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Elder will be making his third start of the season. Thus far, Elder has tossed 10 innings and has a 1-1 record. He has posted a 4.50 ERA.

Be sure to tune into Bally Sports South tonight at 7:20pm ET as the Braves look to get back into the win column.

Braves News:

After Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers, the Braves optioned pitchers Touki Toussaint and Dylan Lee back to Triple-A Gwinnett. No corresponding move has been announced.

MLB News:

The A’s placed catcher Stephen Vogt on the injured list after a grade 2 MCL sprain. There is no timeline for his return.

The Nationals placed RHP Hunter Harvey on the 10-day IL with a right pronator strain. In a corresponding move, the Nats selected the contract of RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Last season, Ramirez tossed 26.2 innings out of Detroit’s bullpen and posted a 5.74 ERA.

The Giants acquired RHP Cory Abbott from the Cubs for cash considerations. Abbott was optioned to Triple-A.

The Pirates selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong. De Jong has spent parts of the last five seasons at the major league level but only has 98 innings of experience.

RHP Julio Teheran signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League. The former Brave spent nearly a decade in Atlanta and had the best stint of his career.

MLB and MLBPA mutually agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave through April 29.

The Marlins and 2B Joey Wendle avoided arbitration after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $4.55M. Wendle filed at $4.9M, but the club counter offered at $4.35M.

Tigers RHP Beau Brieske will make his major league debut on Saturday against the Rockies. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 27th round in 2019.