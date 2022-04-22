Braves reinstate Austin Riley from paternity list, add Jesse Chavez to active roster

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves in advance of Friday’s series opener against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta reinstated third baseman Austin Riley from the paternity list and added newly acquired reliever Jesse Chavez to the active roster.

These are the corresponding moves filling the roster spots of Touki Toussaint and Dylan Lee who were optioned back to Gwinnett after Wednesday’s loss in Los Angeles. Riley was placed on the paternity list prior to Wednesday’s game and flew back to be with his wife who gave birth to the couple’s first child. Chavez was acquired from the Cubs late Wednesday in exchange for Sean Newcomb who had been designated for assignment.

The Braves now have 15 pitchers and 13 position players on the roster. They will have to drop two pitchers from the roster on May 2. Travis Demeritte was recalled to the active roster to replace Riley and will stick for now as the likely placeholder for Ronald Acuña Jr. who is currently on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett.