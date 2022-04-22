Battery Power TV: Fried, Wright setting the standard for Braves’ rotation; Swanson approaching dubious mark

Max Fried keeps building on his big-game resume, and Kyle Wright is off to a strong start.

They’re setting the standard for the Braves’ rotation, and meanwhile, Matt Olson continues his torrid pace at the plate and Dansby Swanson’s strikeouts have him approaching a dubious mark.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss who’s hot and who’s not for the Braves and set the stage for the upcoming Marlins and Cubs series.

