Game Thread 4/22/2022: Braves vs. Marlins

The Braves are back home in Cobb County following a California road trip that saw the defending World Series champions tread water against their competition out West. Now they’re returning home to take on the Miami Marlins for a weekend series. Hopefully things will get started off on the right foot with Kyle Wright getting the start and let’s also hope that the Braves lineup can join the Giants and Phillies in giving Trevor Rogers a rough welcome to the 2022 season.