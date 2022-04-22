April 22: Marlins vs Braves

After their first off day of the season, the Atlanta Braves will begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Friday night at Truist Park. The Braves are 6-8 after their first 14 games and have yet to win a series. They just completed a seven-game west coast trip splitting four games in San Diego before dropping two out of three to the Dodgers.

Kyle Wright will look to continue his strong start to the season when he takes the mound in Friday’s game. The Marlins will counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.