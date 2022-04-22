Kyle Wright tosses a gem as Braves shut out Marlins, 3-0

Kyle Wright’s six shutout innings and a late two-RBI double from Matt Olson ended up being more than enough for the Braves to topple the Marlins with a 3-0 shutout victory.

The biggest story of the game as the night went on was Kyle Wright continuing his efforts to prove that his performance in the 2021 World Series was no mirage. As a matter of fact, these first three starts of 2022 would give you the impression that his appearances in the World Series may have been a sign of things to come. Indeed, Wright got the ball and picked up where he left off on Jackie Robinson Day in San Diego. He set the tone in the first inning with three strikeouts and spent the rest of the night carving up the Marlins in the strike zone.

Kyle Wright is not messing around. pic.twitter.com/zQvk89uWez — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 22, 2022

By the time Kyle Wright was done, he finished with a whopping 11 strikeouts compared to just one walk. The only time where he ran into real trouble was in his final inning — Wright started the sixth inning with what ended up being his final strikeout of the night, but soon found himself in a jam after he hit Garrett Cooper with a pitch and gave up a bloop single to old friend and World Series hero Jorge Soler. He got a shallow pop fly ball for the second out and then recorded his only walk of the night after that. Brian Snitker soon after went out to the mound and I’d say that the safe assumption was that he was going to bring in Darren O’Day.

Instead, Snitker had a conversation with the young hurler from Vanderbilt and left him in there to get the final out. Kyle Wright did just that and finished his night on the high note that he truly deserved. It was yet another great outing and while there will surely be bumps in the road going forward, Kyle Wright slowly proving that he’s got what it takes to survive and even thrive at the major league level.

Career-high 11 strikeouts for @Kyle_Wright44.



That's 26 strikeouts in 17 innings in 2022 pic.twitter.com/3MMnsIYGtI — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 23, 2022

While Kyle Wright was busy putting another good start on his 2022 record, the Braves found themselves scuffling at the plate a little bit. Fortunately, the one run that they got in the first inning was enough for Wright to play with. The Braves got that one run in the first on a force out after Marcell Ozuna legged it out to first base to thwart what would’ve been an inning-ending double play ball.

Their next run wouldn’t come until the seventh inning and it came in dramatic fashion. The first man in base in the seventh for Atlanta was Dansby Swanson, who actually got on base twice tonight. Considering how his season has started, he’s basically on fire at this point. Swanson eventually made it to second after Brian Anderson turned what should’ve been at least one out into an error with everybody safe at first and second. With the top of the order up with just one out, this was a golden opportunity for the Braves to extend their lead.

Ozzie Albies got the first crack at it, but he was called out on an abysmal strike three call. That set the stage for Matt Olson to potentially pull through. Sure enough, the hometown kid finally got a RISP situation to take advantage of and he did just that. He looped one into right field for a double that scored both Swanson and Rosario and also got a bit of revenge for the terrible call that sat Ozzie down. Just like that, the nervy 1-0 lead turned into a more comfortable 3-0 lead and the Braves found themselves in firm control.

Kenley Jansen got the ball for the ninth inning and made no major mistakes. His only blemish was a two-out walk but other than that, Jansen had the Marlins locked down in the ninth inning as he got the save and the Braves picked up the shutout win over their NL East foes. This was a result that definitely fit the performance that Kyle Wright delivered tonight, and now the Braves have started their home stand on the right foot as they look for a series win tomorrow.