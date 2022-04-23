Braves News: Braves take game one behind Kyle Wright’s brilliant performance

It was a night to remember for starter Kyle Wright as he helped the Braves cruise past the Marlins to a 3-0 win on Friday.

Wright continued his 2022 campaign with his third remarkable start of the season. He picked up a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6 shutout innings and only surrendered 4 hits. His ERA now sits at 1.06.

The 26-year-old is now tied with Shohei Ohtani for the second-most MLB strikeouts with 26. Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon leads the league with 29.

Kyle Wright is tied with Shohei Ohtani for the second-most strikeouts (26) in MLB. Only Carlos Rodon (29) has more.@TruistNews | #TruistPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/pIyucHgFnd — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 23, 2022

The Braves stayed relatively quiet offensively as Atlanta settled for one run in the first inning and didn’t score again until the seventh. A hit off the bat of Matt Olson scored Swanson and Rosario to give the Braves some much-needed insurance before Kenley Jansen closed it out.

The Braves aim to win the series tonight with Ian Anderson on the hill. First pitch is set for 7:20pm ET.

More Braves News:

Six years after signing with Atlanta, Travis Demeritte made his Braves debut against the Marlins. In his first AB in a Braves uniform, he picked up a double.

Minor leaguers Darius Vines and Andrew Hoffman continue to be strong on the bump. More in the Braves Minor League recap.

MLB News:

Former Brave Matt Adams signed with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association. Adams has appeared in each of the last ten major league seasons.

The Tigers placed OF Victor Reyes on the IL with a left quad strain. Reyes has been plagued by injury all season. Derek Hill has been called up in a corresponding move.

The Giants placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right ankle. The club is still unsure of the severity of his injury.

The Cubs placed OF Clint Frazier on the IL after suffering appendicitis. Frazier is off to a slow start in Chicago, with a .143 BA through his first 10 games.

Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus. He is subject to a 10-day absence from the club, but may return with two negative tests or going fever-free for 24 hours.

The Padres placed RHP Pierce Johnson on the IL with elbow tendonitis, retroactive to April 21. Johnson has tossed six innings this season and picked up 11 strikeouts. The club is hopeful for a minimum 10-day absence.

The Nationals selected the contract of pitcher Aaron Sanchez on Friday night. It’s been a tough go for Washington’s pitching staff with Stephen Strasburg, Anibal Sanchez, and Joe Ross each on the IL currently.