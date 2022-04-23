April 23: Marlins vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves got their homestand off on a good note Friday with a 3-0 shutout over the Miami Marlins thanks to another outstanding performance by Kyle Wright. They will be looking to climb back to the .500 mark and secure their first series win of the season when the series continues on Saturday.

Ian Anderson will make his third start of the season for Atlanta while the Marlins will go with right-hander Elieser Hernandez.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.