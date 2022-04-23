Game Thread 4/23/22: Braves vs. Marlins

Adam Duvall is back in the Braves lineup today after missing the game on Friday due to a family illness. Atlanta will be happy to have him back after yesterday’s outfield alignment was...rough against a lefty, missing Duvall and Acuna, and with Ozuna playing DH. Ian Anderson will take the mound for Atlanta against Miami’s Elieser Hernandez, who is not great. You can read more about the pitching matchup in the game preview here. In summary, the Braves should have a good chance at hitting some long balls this evening. Below are the statcast profiles of the lineups for each team tonight. It will be interesting to see if Mattingly pulls Chisholm at any point in the game, given that the Marlins’ manager has used Jazz in some...questionable ways thus far this season. There is a noticeable large chunk of red in the top four of the Braves lineup, with a noticeable lack of red below that. Hopefully the bottom of the order can start producing some more.