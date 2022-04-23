Brian Snitker updates timeline for Ronald Acuña Jr. return

Ronald Acuña Jr. is turning heads with his play during his rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers and showing no ill-effects from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season in late July. The Braves have taken a cautious approach with Acuña thus far and May 6 has pretty much the stated goal for his return for several weeks now. However, manager Brian Snitker opened the door for the possibility that Acuña might return sooner while speaking to the media prior to Saturday’s game against the Marlins.

May 6 is the target date for Acuña’s return, but Snitker said that isn’t locked in stone. Acuña will play right field at least 3 out of 4 days this upcoming week. If he feels good, there’s a chance the return date could be sooner than May 6 — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 23, 2022

Acuña played seven innings in right field Friday night and is in the lineup as the DH Saturday. Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, he will be slated to play the outfield in three times in four days this upcoming week. If he comes through that with no setbacks, then his return timeline could be moved up.

Acuña was putting up MVP caliber before the injury last July. He appears to be eager to return and will be a welcomed boost to Atlanta’s lineup and their outfield defense.