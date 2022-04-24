Braves News: Acuna getting close, Rough 9-7 loss, more

The Braves had a rough night on Saturday, with some bad pitching and unlucky BABIP fun, despite a good offensive performance that resulted in another loss to keep them below .500 on the season, now at 7-9. The good news is that the offense was really good, Dansby appears to have woken up from his horrid start and Ian Anderson was good again.

On the horizon is the return of the prodigal son, Ronald Acuna. The star outfielder is currently terrorizing triple-A pitching with Gwinnett as he appears likely to return in 10 days to two weeks.

Braves News

The Braves’ are eagerly awaiting the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brian Snitker gave the latest update on when that could happen.

Here is our game recap from Saturday, written by yours truly

MLB News

The Rays played an extremely strange game on Saturday in which they carried a combined no-hitter through nine innings, but were unable to score in those nine innings and eventually lost the no-hitter in the 10th on a double that scored the zombie-runner and put them behind in the game. The Rays eventually would win on a Kiermaier walk-off.

Here are the latest injury updates on the likes of Eloy Jimenez, Jacob deGrom, John Means, and more.

Miguel Cabrera notched his 3000th hit in a feat we may not see for a long time.