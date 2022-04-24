April 24: Marlins vs Braves

Bryce Elder will make his third start for the Atlanta Braves Sunday when they close out a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. The Braves took the opener behind a strong pitching performance by Kyle Wright. Ian Anderson pitched into and out of trouble Saturday, but the bullpen allowed six runs over the final four innings in a 9-7 loss.

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will get the start for Miami

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.