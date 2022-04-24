GameThread, 4/24/2022: Marlins @ Braves

Here are your lineups for the Marlins and Braves tonight at 1:35 pm EDT.

#Marlins lineup to wrap up Braves series. Cooper is back and batting sixth. Still no Miguel Rojas (flu-like symptoms) so Wendle at short and Berti at third. Off day for Anderson. Luzardo on the mound pic.twitter.com/rKeUjYA5Rc — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 24, 2022

Nothing really too surprising, as the Braves have seen all these guys already in this series. It is, however, a new arrangement for Miami, as Joey Wendle has never played short without Brian Anderson in the lineup.

No real surprises for the Braves, either, though they continue to shuffle the bottom of their order around game-to-game. Eddie Rosario takes a seat against the southpaw in favor of Guillermo Heredia, and Orlando Arcia returns hitting sixth. This is also a novel defensive arrangement and lineup for the Braves. Through 17 games, the Braves have not repeated a lineup, and have used the same starting nine in the same positions defensively just five times; the Marlins have three games with the same lineup but have never used a defensive arrangement more than twice.

It’d be cool if the Braves won this game, for, you know, reasons.