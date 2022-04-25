Braves News: Braves look to Regroup after Struggles against Marlins

It seemed natural to think that returning home to face the Marlins after visiting the Dodgers would lead to better fortunes for the Braves. And after Kyle Wright’s latest dominating performance on Friday night, that seemed to be likely. However, two straight losses to the Marlins resulted in another series loss for the Braves, who are now 7-10 on the season.

One thing hurting the Braves at the moment is that their walk rates at the plate and on the mound are trending in the wrong direction. For the first ten days of the season, the Braves were leading the majors in walks, giving themselves plenty of chances to score besides some bad luck. However, over the past week, they are 19th in walks. With a bottom of the order that continues to struggle, less chances with runners in scoring position is not helping the offense find its groove.

Furthermore, the Braves pitching staff has allowed the most walks in the majors over the past week. That is a major reason the Braves have lost their last two games, with the Marlins cashing in with runners in scoring position. Simply put, the Braves increasing scoring chances for their opponents while limiting their own scoring chances when it comes to free passes is not an obstacle this team can consistently overcome at the moment. Patience at the plate, and placement of pitches on the mound, must improve for this team to find its winning ways once again.

