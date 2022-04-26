 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves News: Eddie Rosario to miss time, Cubs pitching matchups and more

Eddie Rosario’s early season struggles make more sense now, as the outfielder will undergo an eye procedure.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

One of the more surprising storylines of 2022 has been the struggles of Eddie Rosario, both in the field and at the plate. While hardly anyone expected Rosario to hit like he did during the 2021 MLB Playoffs, many felt he would be a welcome full-season addition to the Braves as a left-handed option that could balance out the middle of the order.

However, Rosario has had a hard time finding success so far this year, including many miscues in the field. On Monday, the Braves may have discovered the reason as to why Rosario has been struggling so far this season:

Obviously, losing Rosario for a few months is less than ideal. However, it certainly is necessary for him to return to full health. With Rosario now unavailable for the foreseeable future, it will become interesting to see how the Braves look to replace him on the roster. Of course, the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. will certainly help the situation, though the Braves will likely remain patient on his return. In the immediate future, this could mean more playing time for players such as Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia, Travis Demeritte, and Orlando Arcia.

Obviously, the hope is that Rosario will be able to have his eye heal and then he can return as an asset for the Braves, much like he was in the second half of last season.

