Braves News: Eddie Rosario to miss time, Cubs pitching matchups and more

One of the more surprising storylines of 2022 has been the struggles of Eddie Rosario, both in the field and at the plate. While hardly anyone expected Rosario to hit like he did during the 2021 MLB Playoffs, many felt he would be a welcome full-season addition to the Braves as a left-handed option that could balance out the middle of the order.
However, Rosario has had a hard time finding success so far this year, including many miscues in the field. On Monday, the Braves may have discovered the reason as to why Rosario has been struggling so far this season:
The Braves have a very valid reason for Eddie Rosario's struggles: He could not see properly.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 26, 2022
A loose estimate is that he misses eight to 12 weeks. https://t.co/oWJnrKQyXP
Obviously, losing Rosario for a few months is less than ideal. However, it certainly is necessary for him to return to full health. With Rosario now unavailable for the foreseeable future, it will become interesting to see how the Braves look to replace him on the roster. Of course, the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. will certainly help the situation, though the Braves will likely remain patient on his return. In the immediate future, this could mean more playing time for players such as Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia, Travis Demeritte, and Orlando Arcia.
Obviously, the hope is that Rosario will be able to have his eye heal and then he can return as an asset for the Braves, much like he was in the second half of last season.
Braves News
- Atlanta’s outfield situation, and the performance of the top of the rotation, headline a three game series that starts tonight against the Cubs.
- Justin Toscano of the AJC discussed the early-season performances at the plate for many Braves with hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.
- Though the 2022 season is in full swing, the celebration tour with the 2021 World Series Title Trophy marches on to Nashville this week.
MLB News
- The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball to the start the season, and that success continued with a huge comeback victory on Monday.
- The good news for the Mets also continued off the field, as co-ace Jacob deGrom received a positive update on his shoulder injury that has sidelined him to start the season.
- Bo Bichette hit the first grand slam of his career in a victory for the Blue Jays on Monday.
- Walker Buehler bounced back from a loss to the Braves in his previous start with an outstanding performance for the Dodgers.
- The Astros are making moves with their pitching staff as they plan to move Christian Javier into the starting rotation.
