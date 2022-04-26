Braves News: Eddie Rosario to miss time, Cubs pitching matchups and more

One of the more surprising storylines of 2022 has been the struggles of Eddie Rosario, both in the field and at the plate. While hardly anyone expected Rosario to hit like he did during the 2021 MLB Playoffs, many felt he would be a welcome full-season addition to the Braves as a left-handed option that could balance out the middle of the order.

However, Rosario has had a hard time finding success so far this year, including many miscues in the field. On Monday, the Braves may have discovered the reason as to why Rosario has been struggling so far this season:

The Braves have a very valid reason for Eddie Rosario's struggles: He could not see properly.



A loose estimate is that he misses eight to 12 weeks. https://t.co/oWJnrKQyXP — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) April 26, 2022

Obviously, losing Rosario for a few months is less than ideal. However, it certainly is necessary for him to return to full health. With Rosario now unavailable for the foreseeable future, it will become interesting to see how the Braves look to replace him on the roster. Of course, the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. will certainly help the situation, though the Braves will likely remain patient on his return. In the immediate future, this could mean more playing time for players such as Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia, Travis Demeritte, and Orlando Arcia.

Obviously, the hope is that Rosario will be able to have his eye heal and then he can return as an asset for the Braves, much like he was in the second half of last season.

Braves News

Atlanta’s outfield situation, and the performance of the top of the rotation, headline a three game series that starts tonight against the Cubs.

Justin Toscano of the AJC discussed the early-season performances at the plate for many Braves with hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.

Though the 2022 season is in full swing, the celebration tour with the 2021 World Series Title Trophy marches on to Nashville this week.

MLB News